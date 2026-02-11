French Authorities Investigate Deaths Linked to Recalled Baby Formula

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French investigators are examining the death of a third baby who had consumed infant formula covered by precautionary recalls, the French health ministry said on Wednesday.

Nestle, Danone and privately owned Lactalis have recalled batches of infant formula sold in dozens of countries including France due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

"As of February 11, 2026, three reports of infant deaths have been brought to the attention of the French health authorities, relating to children for whom consumption of infant formula affected by the recalls has been reported," the health ministry said on its website.

"To date, no causal link has been scientifically established. Judicial investigations are in progress," it added.

The authorities had previously said two deaths were being investigated for a possible link with recalled infant formula. Those babies had consumed formula recalled by Nestle's Guigoz brand.

Reuters could not immediately establish what infant formula the third baby had consumed.

In Wednesday's update, the health ministry said about 50 incidents had been reported, including 14 hospitalisations, suspected of being linked to consumption of recalled formula.

Among the hospitalisations, consumption of recalled formula has been confirmed in eight cases, although a causal link to cereulide has not been established, it said.

All hospitalised children have returned home, it added.

Meanwhile, in Belgium's Flanders region, laboratory tests have found traces of cereulide in the stool of five babies after being fed with recalled Nestle infant milk, the regional health authority said.

"The affected babies were several months old and had consumed a Nestle milk product from the recalled group shortly before the onset of symptoms. The children experienced only mild symptoms," Flanders' health department said on its website.

The most common symptoms of a possible cereulide contamination are vomiting and watery diarrhea shortly after ingestion of the formula.

(Reporting by Sybille de La HamaideEditing by Ros Russell)