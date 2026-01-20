Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Norway has declined to join Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing issues with the current proposal. The initiative aims to address global conflicts starting with Gaza.
OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norway will not take part in U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative the way the plan is currently presented, Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik told daily Aftenposten on Tuesday.
The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of a letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.
The Norwegian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
The Board of Peace is an initiative proposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at addressing global conflicts, starting with the Gaza conflict.
A Deputy Foreign Minister is a senior official in a country's foreign ministry who assists the Foreign Minister in managing diplomatic relations and international affairs.
