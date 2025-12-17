Cyberattack on French interior ministry's email servers compromised more than 20 files

PARIS, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - A cyberattack that hit the ‍French ‌interior ministry's email servers last week compromised at ⁠least a few ‌dozen files, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Wednesday, adding that the incident was more serious than ⁠initially thought.

Nunez had said on December 12 that there ​was no evidence to suggest the ‌servers had been seriously ⁠compromised.

"It's serious," he told Franceinfo radio on Wednesday.

"A few days ago, I said that ​we didn't know whether there had been any compromises or not. Now we know that there have been compromises, but we don't ​know ‍the extent of ​them."

The compromised files included criminal records.

There was no indication yet who carried out the attack.

Nunez said a judicial probe and administrative investigation were underway, and the National Commission for Information Technology ⁠and Civil Liberties (CNIL) has been notified.

"I can tell you that there ​have not been millions of pieces of data extracted as of this morning (...), but I remain very cautious about ‌the level of compromise," he added.

