French senators approve 2026 budget bill

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

PARIS, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - ‍French senators ‌approved the 2026 ⁠budget ‌bill on Monday, setting the stage ⁠for high-stakes negotiations between ​both houses of parliament ‌at the ⁠end of the week.

The conservative-dominated Senate ​voted in favour by 187 compared to 109 ​who ‍voted against ​after reworking the bill, which the deeply divided lower house failed ⁠to pass last month after ​rejecting its tax provisions.

