French senators approve 2026 budget bill
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French senators approved the 2026 budget bill on Monday, setting the stage for high-stakes negotiations between both houses of parliament at the end of the week.
The conservative-dominated Senate voted in favour by 187 compared to 109 who voted against after reworking the bill, which the deeply divided lower house failed to pass last month after rejecting its tax provisions.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Inti Landauro; Editing by Aidan Lewis)
