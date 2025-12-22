Home > Headlines > Three seriously hurt in explosion at chemical plant in France
Headlines

Three seriously hurt in explosion at chemical plant in France

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Three people were seriously hurt in an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near the southeastern French city of Lyon on Monday, local authorities said.

The prefect for the Rhone department said on X that people had been advised to avoid the area and stay indoors, but that there was no risk of toxicity to local residents "at this time".

A fourth person was less seriously hurt and the fire had been brought under control, the prefect said.

About 100 firefighters were on the scene and a major road has been closed, as had rail and river routes in the area.

Elkem, the Norwegian chemical company that owns the plant, produces silicones, silicon, alloys for the foundry industry, carbon and microsilica, and other materials.

"Investigations will be carried out to determine the exact circumstances of the explosion," Elkem said.

(Reporting by Michaela Cabrera, Tassilo Hummel and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Related Posts
Italian prosecutors ask to drop case of suspected Russian drone flyovers
Italian prosecutors ask to drop case of suspected Russian drone flyovers
Chris Rea, singer of 'Driving Home for Christmas', dies at 74
Chris Rea, singer of 'Driving Home for Christmas', dies at 74
Portugal's far-right leader ordered to remove posters targeting Roma community
Portugal's far-right leader ordered to remove posters targeting Roma community
Mercedes reaches $120 million settlement with US states over emissions scandal
Mercedes reaches $120 million settlement with US states over emissions scandal
Sputnik developer becomes head of Russia's top vaccine centre
Sputnik developer becomes head of Russia's top vaccine centre
UK's Reeves sets March 3 as date for next economic forecasts
UK's Reeves sets March 3 as date for next economic forecasts
Analysis-How AI boom is pressuring videogame console industry in race for memory chips
Analysis-How AI boom is pressuring videogame console industry in race for memory chips
South Africans dragged into Russia's war in Ukraine dig trenches, dodge bullets
South Africans dragged into Russia's war in Ukraine dig trenches, dodge bullets
Exclusive-China likely loaded more than 100 ICBMs in silo fields, Pentagon report says
Exclusive-China likely loaded more than 100 ICBMs in silo fields, Pentagon report says
Czech security council to decide on ammunition scheme for Ukraine in January
Czech security council to decide on ammunition scheme for Ukraine in January
Pope Leo's new US bishops are critics of Trump's migrant crackdown
Pope Leo's new US bishops are critics of Trump's migrant crackdown
Cricket-England's McCullum wants to keep 'pretty good gig' despite Ashes defeat
Cricket-England's McCullum wants to keep 'pretty good gig' despite Ashes defeat

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Freed Belarus opposition leaders delay public appearance to recover

Freed Belarus opposition leaders delay public appearance to recover

Rugby-Ex-players lose UK court bid to block disclosure orders in concussion lawsuit

Rugby-Ex-players lose UK court bid to block disclosure orders in concussion lawsuit

Factbox-How Europe plans to bolster its military ranks

Factbox-How Europe plans to bolster its military ranks

Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says

Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says

Russia is ready to legally confirm that it has no intention of attacking NATO, deputy minister says

Russia is ready to legally confirm that it has no intention of attacking NATO, deputy minister says

Germany charges suspected former Syrian intelligence agent with murder in Assad jail

Germany charges suspected former Syrian intelligence agent with murder in Assad jail

Romanian president says judiciary will be investigated to address claims of abuses

Romanian president says judiciary will be investigated to address claims of abuses

Trump appoints envoy to Greenland, stirs backlash

Trump appoints envoy to Greenland, stirs backlash

Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region causes fire at port and power outages

Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region causes fire at port and power outages

French PM races to pass stopgap budget law to avoid shutdown

French PM races to pass stopgap budget law to avoid shutdown

Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election

Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election

Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary

Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary

View All Headlines Posts