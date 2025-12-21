Headlines
France will build new aircraft carrier, Macron tells troops
France will build new aircraft carrier, Macron tells troops
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 21, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 21, 2025
PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - France will build a new aircraft carrier to boost its capacities as a maritime power, President Emmanuel Macron told French troops gathered at a military base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
"The decision to launch this vast programme was taken this week," Macron said.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category