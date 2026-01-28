Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 2026
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
France backs Arctic defense reinforcement due to global tensions, with Macron highlighting strategic concerns over Russia and China's presence.
PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - France supports the reinforcement of the defence position in the Arctic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
"Given Russia's stance in the Far North, China's economic presence, and the strategic consequences of this rapprochement, we agree on the need to strengthen our defence posture in the Arctic," Macron said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
A defense strategy is a plan that outlines how a country will protect itself against threats, including military actions and alliances with other nations.
