Posted on January 12, 2026
Posted on January 12, 2026
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Former British government minister Nadhim Zahawi has defected from the country's Conservative Party to Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK Party, he said at a press conference on Monday.
Zahawi was finance minister briefly under Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, and before that held a number of senior ministerial positions.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young)
