THE HAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have ruled that octogenarian former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte is fit to attend pre-trial hearings and will hold a confirmation of charges hearing on 23 February, the court said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
A pre-trial hearing is a legal proceeding that occurs before a trial, where the court addresses preliminary matters, including the admissibility of evidence and procedural issues.
