LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Five pro-Palestinian activists pleaded not guilty on Friday to breaking into a British military air base and damaging two planes in protest against Britain's support for Israel.
The five are accused of breaking into the Brize Norton Royal Air Force base in central England in June and spraying red paint over two Voyager aircraft used for re-fuelling and transport.
Campaign group Palestine Action, which has since been banned by the government, said it was behind the incident.
Lewie Chiaramello, Jon Cink, Amy Gardiner-Gibson – also known as Amu Gib, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie and Muhammad Umer Khalid appeared at London's Old Bailey court by videolink from prison.
They pleaded not guilty to damaging property and entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the interests or safety of the UK.
Their trial is due to start in January 2027.
