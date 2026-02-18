Finland's Orpo sees no obstacles to implementing EU-India trade deal
February 18, 2026
February 18, 2026
Finland's PM Orpo reports no obstacles to implementing the EU-India trade deal after discussions with India's PM Modi.
HELSINKI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - No obstacles have emerged among European Union member states to implementing the EU-India trade deal, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Wednesday, after meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
"At last week's informal European Council meeting, nothing arose that would suggest there are any problems with the implementation of the trade agreement," Orpo told Reuters in a telephone interview after the meeting, despite some setbacks emerging in a separate trade deal with Mercosur.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, editing by Terje Solsvik)
