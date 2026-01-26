Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
The EU Commission will initiate proceedings against Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, under the Digital Services Act, aiming to withdraw it from the EU market.
BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The EU Commission will open proceedings against Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok under the Digital Services Act on Monday, Germany's Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing three high-ranking EU officials.
The tougher measures are intended to compel Musk's company xAi to withdraw the chatbot from the bloc, according to Handelsblatt.
(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)
The Digital Services Act is legislation in the European Union aimed at regulating digital services and ensuring a safer online environment by holding tech companies accountable for harmful content and user data protection.
An AI chatbot is a software application that uses artificial intelligence to simulate human conversation, enabling users to interact with digital systems through text or voice.
The EU Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, upholding treaties, and managing the day-to-day operations of the EU.
Compliance in finance refers to the process of adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines set by governing bodies to ensure that financial institutions operate within legal frameworks.
Regulatory proceedings are formal processes initiated by regulatory bodies to investigate potential violations of laws or regulations, often leading to enforcement actions or penalties.
