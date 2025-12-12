Finland to procure AMRAAM missiles from the US
Finland to procure AMRAAM missiles from the US
Posted on December 12, 2025
STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Finland said on Friday it would procure Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States.
Finland, which has a long border with Russia, in 2022 ordered 64 F-35 fighter jets made by U.S. defence group Lockheed Martin, with first deliveries planned for late next year.
"The first missile deliveries will support the deployment of the F-35 fleet," the government said in a statement on Friday.
“This procurement will give Finland the latest and most advanced variant of AMRAAM, which will improve our ability to respond to threats in our operating environment."
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
