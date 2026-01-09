Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Overview* Jewellery brand's preliminary Q4 2025 organic growth at4%, EBIT margin around 33.5% * Company faced weak consumer sentiment in North Americaduring Q4 2025 * Pandora to announce full-year results and strategicpriorities on February 5, 2026
Outlook* Pandora expects 2025 organic growth of 6%, below priorguidance of 7-8% * Pandora anticipates 2025 EBIT margin to be around 24% * New CEO plans to reduce commodity exposure and outline2026 priorities
Result Drivers* WEAK CONSUMER SENTIMENT - Pandora cited weak consumersentiment in North America as a factor impacting Q4 2025performance * COST DISCIPLINE - Strong gross margins and cost controlhelped offset external headwinds, according to Pandora * REGIONAL VARIATIONS - Mixed performance across regionswith strong growth in Spain and Poland, but weakness in Italyand Latin America
Key Details
Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu
s s
Estimate
Q4 Sales DKK
11.90
bln
Q4 EBIT DKK 4
bln
Q4 EBIT 33.50%
Margin
Analyst Coverage* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold"and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy",8 "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell" * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel &accessories peer group is "buy." * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Pandora A/Sis DKK828.00, about 22.4% above its January 8 closing price ofDKK676.40 * The stock recently traded at 9 times the next 12-monthearnings vs. a P/E of 11 three months ago
Press Release:
(This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)
EBIT margin is a measure of a company's profitability that calculates earnings before interest and taxes as a percentage of total revenue.
Organic growth refers to the increase in a company's sales and revenue generated from its existing operations, excluding any acquisitions or mergers.
Consumer sentiment is the overall attitude of consumers toward the economy and their personal financial situation, influencing their purchasing decisions.
