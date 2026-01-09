Pandora Reports Decline in Q4 Sales Amid Weak Consumer Sentiment

Pandora's Q4 Sales Overview

Overview

* Jewellery brand's preliminary Q4 2025 organic growth at4%, EBIT margin around 33.5% * Company faced weak consumer sentiment in North Americaduring Q4 2025 * Pandora to announce full-year results and strategicpriorities on February 5, 2026

Outlook

* Pandora expects 2025 organic growth of 6%, below priorguidance of 7-8% * Pandora anticipates 2025 EBIT margin to be around 24% * New CEO plans to reduce commodity exposure and outline2026 priorities

Result Drivers

Key Drivers of Sales Decline

* WEAK CONSUMER SENTIMENT - Pandora cited weak consumersentiment in North America as a factor impacting Q4 2025performance * COST DISCIPLINE - Strong gross margins and cost controlhelped offset external headwinds, according to Pandora * REGIONAL VARIATIONS - Mixed performance across regionswith strong growth in Spain and Poland, but weakness in Italyand Latin America

Key Details

Financial Metrics and Analyst Insights

Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu

s s

Estimate

Q4 Sales DKK

11.90

bln

Q4 EBIT DKK 4

bln

Q4 EBIT 33.50%

Margin

Analyst Coverage

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold"and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy",8 "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell" * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel &accessories peer group is "buy." * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Pandora A/Sis DKK828.00, about 22.4% above its January 8 closing price ofDKK676.40 * The stock recently traded at 9 times the next 12-monthearnings vs. a P/E of 11 three months ago

Press Release:

(This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)