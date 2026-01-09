Global Firms Challenge US Tariffs, Seek Refunds on Duties Paid

Overview of Tariff Lawsuits

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thousands of companies around the world have filed lawsuits challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and sought refunds on duties paid.

The U.S. Supreme Court may release opinions in argued cases on Friday. The court does not announce ahead of time which rulings it intends to issue.

Any decision on tariffs will focus on the legality of levies on goods imported from several trading partners, including China, India and Brazil, that Trump has imposed by invoking a 1977 law meant for use during national emergencies.

Company executives, customs brokers and trade lawyers are bracing for a ruling, and a potential fight over obtaining perhaps $150 billion in refunds from the U.S. government for duties already paid by importers if he loses.

Major Companies Involved

Here are some of the major companies that have filed cases against the administration so far:

Company Filings and Details

J Crew January 6, The New York-based company sought

Group 2026 similar protections as Dole Fresh,

including a full refund of tariffs

paid under the IEEPA to date.

Legal Grounds for Challenges

Dole January 2, Filed a lawsuit to seek a

Fresh 2026 declaration that tariffs under IEEPA

Fruit were unlawful, a full refund for all

Company tariffs under the order paid to the

U.S., and an injunction to prevent

imposition of future tariffs under

the order.

Goodyear December Filed a protective

Tire & 10, 2025 lawsuit at the U.S. Court of

Rubber International Trade (CIT)

Company challenging the tariffs imposed

under emergency powers, and sought a

right to a refund and an injunction

preventing further tariffs under the

IEEPA.

BorgWarne December The auto parts maker filed a lawsuit

r 12, 2025 asking for the CIT to hold the

tariffs imposed under IEEPA

unlawful, and sought protection for

its right to a complete refund of

tariffs paid, according to a court

filing.

GoPro December Filed a protective suit at the CIT

24, 2025 to challenge Trump’s IEEPA‑based

tariffs and secure refunds of duties

paid on imported camera equipment.

Potential Financial Implications

Costco November Sued the U.S. government

Wholesale 28, 2025 to ensure it will receive refunds if

the Supreme Court rejects President

Donald Trump's bid for sweeping

authority to impose tariffs.

EssilorLu November Filed to overturn

xottica 26, 2025 sweeping IEEPA tariffs and preserve

refund rights as duties on imported

frames and lenses became costly

under the emergency tariff regime.

Alcoa November Joined wave of importers

26, 2025 challenging IEEPA tariffs, seeking a

declaration the duties are unlawful

and demanding refunds of all amounts

paid.

Toyota November Filed protective suits

subsidiar 21, 2025 to challenge the legality of IEEPA

ies tariffs and ensure access to

refunds.

Bumble November Argued trafficking‑based and

Bee Foods 18, 2025 reciprocal tariffs were unlawful

under IEEPA and requested full

reimbursement of duties.

Revlon November Sought to suspend liquidation and

14, 2025 recover tariff payments, arguing

IEEPA does not authorize the

sweeping tariffs imposed by the

administration.

Kawasaki November Sued to contest

Motors 13, 2025 emergency tariff orders and avoid

Manufactu losing refund rights ahead of

ring Corp liquidation.

USA &

affiliate

s

Yokohama November Filed to challenge IEEPA

Tire 10, 2025 tariffs and seek refunds, arguing

duties were imposed without legal

authority.

Yamazaki November Challenged emergency

Mazak 10, 2025 tariffs that increased costs for

imported machinery, seeking refunds

and declaratory relief.

Source: Court filings

(Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar and Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)