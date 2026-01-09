Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thousands of companies around the world have filed lawsuits challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and sought refunds on duties paid.
The U.S. Supreme Court may release opinions in argued cases on Friday. The court does not announce ahead of time which rulings it intends to issue.
Any decision on tariffs will focus on the legality of levies on goods imported from several trading partners, including China, India and Brazil, that Trump has imposed by invoking a 1977 law meant for use during national emergencies.
Company executives, customs brokers and trade lawyers are bracing for a ruling, and a potential fight over obtaining perhaps $150 billion in refunds from the U.S. government for duties already paid by importers if he loses.
Here are some of the major companies that have filed cases against the administration so far:
Company Date Filed Details
J Crew January 6, The New York-based company sought
Group 2026 similar protections as Dole Fresh,
including a full refund of tariffs
paid under the IEEPA to date.
Dole January 2, Filed a lawsuit to seek a
Fresh 2026 declaration that tariffs under IEEPA
Fruit were unlawful, a full refund for all
Company tariffs under the order paid to the
U.S., and an injunction to prevent
imposition of future tariffs under
the order.
Goodyear December Filed a protective
Tire & 10, 2025 lawsuit at the U.S. Court of
Rubber International Trade (CIT)
Company challenging the tariffs imposed
under emergency powers, and sought a
right to a refund and an injunction
preventing further tariffs under the
IEEPA.
BorgWarne December The auto parts maker filed a lawsuit
r 12, 2025 asking for the CIT to hold the
tariffs imposed under IEEPA
unlawful, and sought protection for
its right to a complete refund of
tariffs paid, according to a court
filing.
GoPro December Filed a protective suit at the CIT
24, 2025 to challenge Trump’s IEEPA‑based
tariffs and secure refunds of duties
paid on imported camera equipment.
Costco November Sued the U.S. government
Wholesale 28, 2025 to ensure it will receive refunds if
the Supreme Court rejects President
Donald Trump's bid for sweeping
authority to impose tariffs.
EssilorLu November Filed to overturn
xottica 26, 2025 sweeping IEEPA tariffs and preserve
refund rights as duties on imported
frames and lenses became costly
under the emergency tariff regime.
Alcoa November Joined wave of importers
26, 2025 challenging IEEPA tariffs, seeking a
declaration the duties are unlawful
and demanding refunds of all amounts
paid.
Toyota November Filed protective suits
subsidiar 21, 2025 to challenge the legality of IEEPA
ies tariffs and ensure access to
refunds.
Bumble November Argued trafficking‑based and
Bee Foods 18, 2025 reciprocal tariffs were unlawful
under IEEPA and requested full
reimbursement of duties.
Revlon November Sought to suspend liquidation and
14, 2025 recover tariff payments, arguing
IEEPA does not authorize the
sweeping tariffs imposed by the
administration.
Kawasaki November Sued to contest
Motors 13, 2025 emergency tariff orders and avoid
Manufactu losing refund rights ahead of
ring Corp liquidation.
USA &
affiliate
s
Yokohama November Filed to challenge IEEPA
Tire 10, 2025 tariffs and seek refunds, arguing
duties were imposed without legal
authority.
Yamazaki November Challenged emergency
Mazak 10, 2025 tariffs that increased costs for
imported machinery, seeking refunds
and declaratory relief.
Source: Court filings
(Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar and Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
