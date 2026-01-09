Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The CGT labour union at LVMH's Moet&Chandon and Veuve Clicquot champagne units called for new strike actions of "at least three hours of walkouts" on Thursday, in a video addressed to workers on Friday.
Management at the unit had offered to pay a one-off 1,000 euros ($1,162.20) payment to workers after it said it would not pay usual annual bonuses amid a decline in sales. The offer "is not at the height of our expectations," CGT said.
LVMH's Moet Hennessy alcohol division had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
The CGT union had staged first strikes at the business last month, urging the luxury group to compensate workers for lost end-year bonuses.
($1 = 0.8604 euros)
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Inti Landauro)
