Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Belgium will cull around 55,000 chickens after detecting an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in a western province of the country near its border with France, the federal food safety agency, AFSCA, said on Friday.
A large part of the protection and surveillance zones established in connection with the outbreak overlaps with existing zones created after an outbreak last month and are partly located in France, AFSCA said in a statement.
The European Food Safety Authority said in December that an unprecedented number of bird flu outbreaks among wild birds and their wide geographic spread were driving an early and strong wave of the disease in Europe last year.
Israel on Tuesday reported an outbreak of H5N1 on a farm in the north of the country.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can infect humans and other animals. It can cause severe respiratory illness and has various strains, some of which are highly pathogenic.
Culling is the process of removing animals from a population, often to control disease spread or manage population size. In agriculture, it typically involves the humane euthanasia of infected or at-risk animals.
Food safety refers to the practices and measures taken to ensure that food is safe for consumption. This includes preventing contamination and ensuring proper handling, preparation, and storage of food.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is an agency of the European Union responsible for assessing risks associated with the food chain. It provides scientific advice and communicates on existing and emerging food safety issues.
Environmental impact refers to the effect that a project, activity, or policy has on the environment. This includes effects on ecosystems, wildlife, and natural resources.
