EU Implements New Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicle Imports

Overview of EU Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission has imposed additional duties on imported electric vehicles made in China since 2024, though under European Union rules carmakers can now negotiate tariff exemptions for individual electric models imported from China.

Details of Tariff Rates by Company

In February 2026 the Commission approved, in a first such move, a request by Volkswagen's Cupra brand to free its Tavascan SUV coupe, which is made in China, from import tariffs in exchange for a minimum price and annual quota model.

Impact on Automakers and Future Applications

Chinese automakers are now looking at applying for similar deals for EV models they want to ship to Europe, according to the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU.

The EU had previously cut the proposed final tariffs on China-made Tesla cars and slightly trimmed rates for other carmakers, after taking into account submissions by the companies in its anti-subsidy investigation.

The following tariffs are on top of the EU's standard 10% import duty for cars.

Includes/Additional

Company Notes* Definitive

countervailing

duty

BYD Group — BYD Auto 17%

— BYD Auto Industry

— Changsha BYD Auto

— Changsha Xingchao Auto

— Changzhou BYD Auto

— Fuzhou BYD Industrial

— Hefei BYD Auto

— Jinan BYD Auto

Geely Group Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture 18.8%

(Taizhou)

— Chongqing Lifan Passenger

Vehicle

— Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu)

— Shanxi New Energy Automobile

Industry

— Zhejiang Geely Automobile

— Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile

Manufacturing

— Zhongjia Automobile

Manufacturing (Chengdu)

SAIC Group — SAIC MAXUS Automotive 35.3%

— SAIC Motor Corporation

— Nanjing Automobile (Group)

Corporation

— SAIC Volkswagen Automotive

— SAIC GM Wuling Automobile

— SAIC General Motors

Tesla * The EU sets an individually 7.8%

(Shanghai) calculated duty rate for Tesla

Co Ltd after a request from the U.S. EV

maker. It had earlier been

designated as a cooperating

company.

Other - Aiways Automobile 20.7%

Co-operating — Anhui Jianghuai Automobile

Companies Group

— BMW Brilliance Automotive

— Chery Automobile

— China FAW Corp

— Chongqing Changan Automobile

— Dongfeng Motor Group

— Great Wall Motor

— Leapmotor Automobile

— Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus

— NIO Holding

— XPeng Inc

Volkswagen *The European Commission 0%

Cupra approved a request by

Tavascan SUV Volkswagen's Cupra brand to free

coupe its Tavascan SUV coupe, which is

made in China, from import

tariffs in exchange for a

minimum price and import quota.

All Other 35.3%

Companies

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Writing by Adam Jourdan, Editing by William Maclean)