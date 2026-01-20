Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 20, 2026
BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The German government is lowering its growth forecast for gross domestic product in 2026 to 1.0% from 1.3% previously, according to a person familiar with the projections.
The downward revision is likely to be included in the Economy Ministry's annual economic report, to be presented on January 28, the person said.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Gareth Jones)
