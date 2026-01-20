Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini to Transition Leadership to Bartolomeo Rongone

By Elisa Anzolin

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear group Moncler said on Tuesday its main shareholder Remo Ruffini was leaving the role of chief executive, to be replaced by Bartolomeo Rongone, currently at the helm of Kering-owned label Bottega Veneta.

Ruffini, who steps down on April 1, will remain chairman, taking on executive powers, and keep responsibility for creative direction, the company said. He will continue to play a primary role in setting Moncler's strategy, it added.

Ruffini said in a statement the group had taken "a forward-looking decision ... also in view of a possible generational succession in the future."

Ruffini has two sons, Pietro, who runs the family's investment firm Archive, and Romeo, who is chief business officer at Stone Island, a smaller brand part of the Moncler group.

"We ... decided to strengthen our structure to consolidate what we have built and to best support a new phase of development," Ruffini said.

Rongone, who has been leading Bottega Veneta since 2019, will leave his post on March 31, the French luxury goods group separately said.

Before taking on the top job at Bottega Veneta, Rongone was Chief Operating Officer at Yves Saint Laurent, another Kering brand.

The selection process to replace Rongone is underway, Kering said, adding it would announce the appointment in the near future.

Ruffini has led Moncler since buying the company in 2003, which he proceeded to list on the Milan bourse a decade later.

He currently owns 18.2% of Moncler through a vehicle called Double R. In 2024 France's LVMH purchased a 10% stake in Double R.

Before joining Kering in 2012, Rongone spent a decade working at LVMH-owned brand Fendi.

Moncler said also Chief Business and Global Market Officer Roberto Eggs would step down, adding that he would continue to sit on the company's board as non executive director.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za