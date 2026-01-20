Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 2026
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Bottega Veneta CEO Bartolomeo Rongone will step down by March 31. Kering is selecting a new CEO, with an announcement expected soon.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bottega Veneta chief executive Bartolomeo Rongone will step down as of March 31 to pursue new opportunities, the brand's owner Kering said on Tuesday.
The selection process for the next CEO of Bottega Veneta is underway, with the appointment to be announced in the near future, the group said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jerome Terroy)
