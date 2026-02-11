Former UK Police Officer Faces Court for Rape and Violent Crimes

Charges Against John Doyle

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A British former firearms officer appeared in court on Wednesday charged with raping and being sexually violent to a woman for more than a decade, in the latest case involving London's Metropolitan Police.

Details of the Allegations

John Doyle, who previously worked for the Met's Specialist Firearms Command, subjected the woman to coercive and controlling behaviour including sexual acts involving "serious acts of violence" between 2013 and 2022, prosecutors say.

Court Proceedings and Next Steps

Doyle, 53, is charged with five counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration, four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Met Police Response

He is also charged with two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of misconduct in public office and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

The two charges of misconduct in public office relate to allegations Doyle had sex on police premises.

Doyle, of Liverpool, was granted bail to next appear at London's Southwark Crown Court next month. He was not asked to enter any pleas to any of the charges.

The Met said Doyle had been immediately suspended from duty when he was arrested in June 2024 and dismissed that December.

Met chief Mark Rowley has previously promised to rid the force of unacceptable officers following a series of scandals, but problems have continued.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)