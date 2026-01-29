Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
The EU plans to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorists, with new sanctions expected, according to Kaja Kallas.
BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Union will most likely include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its list of terrorist organisations, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday ahead of a foreign affairs ministers council.
"We are putting new sanctions on Iran and I also expect we will list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist list," she said.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Inti Landauro)
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a branch of Iran's Armed Forces, established after the 1979 Iranian Revolution to protect the country's Islamic Republic system.
The European Union's foreign policy is a set of strategies and actions taken by the EU to promote its interests and values internationally, including diplomacy and sanctions.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category