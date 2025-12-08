FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Sentix index gauging investor morale in the euro zone rose to -6.2 in December from -7.4 in November, beating the -7.0 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters, while the bloc's biggest economy Germany remains a "stumbling block" for the region.

The survey of 1,063 investors from December 4-6 showed the assessment of the current situation improved to -16.5 in December from -17.5 in November, Sentix said on Monday.

Economic expectations for the next six months also rose to 4.8 December from 3.3 in November.

"The eurozone economy can, at best be, said to be stabilising," Sentix said in a statement.

"The eurozone is therefore finding it difficult to see the global momentum perceived by sentix survey participants for almost all other regions and countries also having an effect in Euroland. Towards the end of 2025, the reason for this lies with Germany, the largest eurozone economy."

In Germany, the overall index fell to -22.7 from -20.4, the lowest level since April, while the assessment of the current situation fell to its lowest level since February, at -41.8.

