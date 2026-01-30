Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
European stocks rise on strong earnings and optimism despite geopolitical concerns. Key reports from Adidas and Swatch boost market confidence.
Jan 30 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Friday, reflecting resilient risk appetite and optimism from strong earnings despite geopolitical and trade uncertainty.
The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.1% as of 0804 GMT. The benchmark was on track to end January with gains of 2.6%, should current levels hold, marking its seventh consecutive monthly advance - its longest streak of monthly gains since 2021.
However, New Year optimism can sometimes spur outsized stock buying in the first month of the year, with analysts cautioning that a range of factors, including robust earnings, will be crucial to sustaining the momentum.
Investors are also cautious about risks related to geopolitics and U.S. tariffs.
Elsewhere, German sportswear maker Adidas' shares jumped 4% after it unveiled a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) stock buyback and reported record sales for 2025.
Swiss watchmaker Swatch climbed 7.3% after it said sales grew 4.7% at constant exchange rates in the second half of last year.
Separately, investors are weighing reports that former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh is a leading contender to become the next chair of the U.S. central bank.
President Donald Trump is expected to name his pick on Friday.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
