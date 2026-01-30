Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 2026
Last updated: January 30, 2026
French PM Sebastien Lecornu uses Article 49.3 to pass the 2026 budget without a vote, likely leading to no confidence votes.
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu made use of a special constitutional power on Friday to force his 2026 budget bill through the deeply divided lower house of parliament without a vote, a move that will likely trigger further votes of no confidence.
Lecornu had already invoked Article 49.3 of the Constitution on the income side as well as on the expenditure side of the legislation to get it through the lower house, where it had become deadlocked after three months of discussions.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)
The main topic is the French Prime Minister's use of Article 49.3 to pass the 2026 budget without a parliamentary vote.
Article 49.3 is a constitutional provision in France that allows the government to pass a bill without a parliamentary vote.
The budget was passed without a vote due to a deadlock in the lower house of parliament after three months of discussions.
