Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
January 30, 2026
Last updated: January 30, 2026
China will lower whisky import tariffs to 5% from February 2, potentially boosting the whisky trade. The Customs Tariff Commission announced the change.
BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China will lower tariffs on whisky imports to 5% from 10%, in a boost to Britain's whisky industry after the two countries' leaders met this week to repair fraught ties.
The lowering of tariff rate will take effect on February 2, according to a statement by China's State Council.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, which announced the deal on Thursday, said it would be worth £250 million ($344.13 million) to UK exporters over the next five years.
Scotch whisky tariffs were among the items discussed by Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in Beijing, where the two pledged greater cooperation in trade, investment and technology.
China imported $445.5 million worth of whisky in 2025, of which 84% was from the UK, according to customs data and Reuters calculations.
Beijing had in 2017 set a 5% provisional tariff rate on whisky imports, but removed the provision for 2025, in effect hiking the rate to 10%.
($1 = 0.7265 pounds)
(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, William Maclean)
