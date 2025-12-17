Home > Finance > European shares rise on banks, resource-linked stocks boost
European shares rise on banks, resource-linked stocks boost

Posted on December 17, 2025

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Wednesday as gains ‍in financial ‌stocks helped stage a recovery from declines in the ⁠previous session, while investors ‌await fresh economic signals to guide market direction.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 581.26 as of 0810 GMT.

Major ⁠regional bourses followed the positive trend, with the UK's FTSE 100 ​among the outperformers with a 0.8% rise.

British ‌consumer price inflation fell ⁠unexpectedly sharply in November, data showed, prompting investors to add to bets for an interest rate cut ​on Thursday.

Banks were the biggest boost to the market, up 0.9% and trading close to levels last seen in 2008.

Commodity-linked stocks also traded higher, with energy firms ​jumping ‍1.2%, tracking a ​rise in oil prices after the U.S. ordered a blockade on sanctioned oil vehicles in Venezuela.

Mining stocks rose 0.8% after silver prices hit a record high and bullion prices also inched up.

Several monetary policy decisions are on ⁠the radar this week, including those by the European Central Bank (ECB), Sweden's Riksbank, ​Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Banks.

Among individual stocks, London-based Bunzl fell 7% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the business ‌supplies distributor forecast a slight year-on-year drop in its 2026 operating margin.

(Reporting by Ragini Mathur; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets
Britain clears Greencore, Bakkavor's $1.6-billion food group merger
Greek parliament approves 2026 budget amid protests
UK inflation unexpectedly tumbles, firming Bank of England rate cut bets
UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict
UK's Bunzl warns of slight margin drop in 2026
Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
TotalEnergies sells 50% of a Greek renewables portfolio for 254 million euros
European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026
Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness
France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say
Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Polish discounter Pepco targets 9% core profit growth in 2026 financial year

Dollar drifts near 2-1/2-month lows as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports

Morning Bid: UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict

Global coal demand hit record high this year but is set to decline by 2030, IEA says

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Russia-China Far Eastern gas route construction progressing, China ambassador to Russia tells RIA

