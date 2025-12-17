Home > Finance > Greek parliament approves 2026 budget amid protests
Finance

Greek parliament approves 2026 budget amid protests

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

ATHENS, Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - Greece's parliament approved the country's 2026 budget amid protests by ‍farmers ‌and public sector workers over delayed subsidies and a cost-of-living crisis.

The budget includes ⁠forecasts that the economy will ‌grow 2.4% next year from a projected 2.2% this year and generate a primary surplus, which excludes debt servicing costs, of 2.8% of gross domestic product. It was ⁠approved late on Tuesday.

Greece has recovered from a decade-long crisis after slashing wages as part of ​an austerity drive in return for three international bailouts ‌between 2009 and 2018. Despite ⁠repeated minimum wage increases in recent years, salaries still lag behind the euro zone average, while food and housing costs have risen.

Earlier on Tuesday, ​hundreds of Greeks rallied in central Athens and doctors and teachers joined public sector workers who walked off the job.

Protesters also expressed solidarity with farmers who have deployed thousands of tractors and trucks in dozens of blockades ​for ‍a third week, disrupting ​traffic along major motorways and border crossings to protest at delays in European Union aid and other payments prompted by probes into a corruption scandal.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the distribution of about 160 million euros in aid to farmers and breeders, on top of about 500 million euros already released ⁠recently.

He added that his centre-right government would offer 400 million euros in new subsidies to help renovate homes ​which are currently off the market, a move aimed at covering a shortfall in long-term rentals that has spiked housing costs.

The budget includes tax breaks announced in September which will help boost workers' ‌wages and aid aimed at supporting vulnerable households and pensioners worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in total.

($1 = 0.8543 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Related Posts
Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets
Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets
Britain clears Greencore, Bakkavor's $1.6-billion food group merger
Britain clears Greencore, Bakkavor's $1.6-billion food group merger
European shares rise on banks, resource-linked stocks boost
European shares rise on banks, resource-linked stocks boost
UK inflation unexpectedly tumbles, firming Bank of England rate cut bets
UK inflation unexpectedly tumbles, firming Bank of England rate cut bets
UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict
UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict
UK's Bunzl warns of slight margin drop in 2026
UK's Bunzl warns of slight margin drop in 2026
Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
TotalEnergies sells 50% of a Greek renewables portfolio for 254 million euros
TotalEnergies sells 50% of a Greek renewables portfolio for 254 million euros
European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026
European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026
Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness
Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness
France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Polish discounter Pepco targets 9% core profit growth in 2026 financial year

Polish discounter Pepco targets 9% core profit growth in 2026 financial year

Dollar drifts near 2-1/2-month lows as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Dollar drifts near 2-1/2-month lows as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports

Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports

Morning Bid: UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict

Morning Bid: UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict

Global coal demand hit record high this year but is set to decline by 2030, IEA says

Global coal demand hit record high this year but is set to decline by 2030, IEA says

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Russia-China Far Eastern gas route construction progressing, China ambassador to Russia tells RIA

Russia-China Far Eastern gas route construction progressing, China ambassador to Russia tells RIA

View All Finance Posts
;