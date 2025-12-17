Home > Finance > Britain clears Greencore, Bakkavor's $1.6-billion food group merger
Finance

Britain clears Greencore, Bakkavor's $1.6-billion food group merger

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has ‍cleared ‌the proposed 1.2-billion-pound ($1.61 billion) merger between ⁠convenience food ‌manufacturers Greencore and Bakkavor on Wednesday, scrapping an in-depth probe into the ⁠companies.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which launched ​its probe into the deal ‌in September, said ⁠it had accepted undertakings from the companies to address its ​competition concerns. 

Bakkavor's retail customers include Tesco, M&S and Waitrose, while Greencore supplies to all major UK ​supermarkets.

In ‍a separate ​statement on Wednesday, Greencore and Bakkavor said the deal is now expected to be completed by January 16. 

Upon completion of the deal, ⁠Greencore shareholders will hold roughly 56% of the ​combined entity, while Bakkavor shareholders are expected to own the remaining 44%.  

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

(Reporting ‌by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Related Posts
Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets
Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets
European shares rise on banks, resource-linked stocks boost
European shares rise on banks, resource-linked stocks boost
Greek parliament approves 2026 budget amid protests
Greek parliament approves 2026 budget amid protests
UK inflation unexpectedly tumbles, firming Bank of England rate cut bets
UK inflation unexpectedly tumbles, firming Bank of England rate cut bets
UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict
UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict
UK's Bunzl warns of slight margin drop in 2026
UK's Bunzl warns of slight margin drop in 2026
Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
TotalEnergies sells 50% of a Greek renewables portfolio for 254 million euros
TotalEnergies sells 50% of a Greek renewables portfolio for 254 million euros
European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026
European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026
Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness
Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness
France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Polish discounter Pepco targets 9% core profit growth in 2026 financial year

Polish discounter Pepco targets 9% core profit growth in 2026 financial year

Dollar drifts near 2-1/2-month lows as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Dollar drifts near 2-1/2-month lows as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports

Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports

Morning Bid: UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict

Morning Bid: UK inflation final hurdle before BoE verdict

Global coal demand hit record high this year but is set to decline by 2030, IEA says

Global coal demand hit record high this year but is set to decline by 2030, IEA says

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain

Russia-China Far Eastern gas route construction progressing, China ambassador to Russia tells RIA

Russia-China Far Eastern gas route construction progressing, China ambassador to Russia tells RIA

View All Finance Posts
;