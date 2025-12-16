Home > Headlines > EU Parliament approves deal to weaken corporate sustainability laws
EU Parliament approves deal to weaken corporate sustainability laws

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - The ‍European ‌Parliament gave its formal approval ⁠on ‌Tuesday to scale back the EU's corporate sustainability ⁠laws, clearing one of the ​final legal hurdles before ‌the changes ⁠can pass into law.

The European Parliament voted to ​approve the changes, with 428 lawmakers in favour, 218 against ​and ‍17 abstentions.

EU ​countries will give their final approval to the deal in early 2026 - a formality that ⁠is expected to wave through the ​amendments so they can pass into law.

(Reporting by Kate Abnet, ‌Benoit Van Overstraeten, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

