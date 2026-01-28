Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Irish retail sales dropped 0.1% in December, marking the first annual decline in nine months, as reported by the Central Statistics Office.
DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes fell 0.1% year-on-year in December, the first annual decline in nine months and a dramatic drop from revised annual growth of 2.1% the previous month, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales were 0.4% lower in December than November, and 0.8% lower if motor traders are excluded.
(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin)
Year-on-year growth compares the performance of a metric over a specific period, typically one year, to the same period in the previous year, helping to assess trends and changes.
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is the national statistical agency in Ireland responsible for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating statistical information about the economy, society, and population.
Explore more articles in the Finance category