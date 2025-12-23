Headlines
EU plans checks against cheap plastic imports, FT says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The European Union is planning checks on imported plastics and other steps to support its recycling industry, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Proposals, expected as soon as Tuesday, include checks on imports to ensure they are recycled, the report said.
(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
