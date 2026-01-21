UK's Rachel Reeves Confident in Stability of UK-US Economic Agreement

UK-US Economic Deal Overview

Jan 21 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday she was confident that the economic deal signed with the United States last year will stay intact, despite escalating tensions between President Donald Trump and Europe over Greenland.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Reeves cited remarks from U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that there was no reason why trade deals should be undone, adding that she had seen him on Tuesday.

Reeves' Confidence in Diplomacy

"I'm confident that our diplomacy, the work that we are doing will mean that we can stick with that deal that we secured with the U.S. last year," Reeves told Channel 4 News.

Trade Deal Details

The United States and Britain announced a deal last year to lower tariffs on some goods, with U.S. levies on cars and steel being cut and both sides gaining better access to agriculture markets.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)