Meta to offer choices on personal Facebook and Instagram ads, EU says
Posted on December 8, 2025
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Meta has committed to give Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union a choice when it comes to personalised ads, in line with the EU's Digital Markets Act, the European Commission said on Monday.
"Meta will give users the effective choice between consenting to share all their data and seeing fully personalised advertising, and opting to share less personal data for an experience with more limited personalised advertising," the commission said in a statement.
