France not ready to sign Mercosur deal, Macron reaffirms
France not ready to sign Mercosur deal, Macron reaffirms
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - France is not ready to sign a EU trade deal with the Mercosur group of Latin American countries, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated ahead of a EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, adding more work needed to be done on reciprocity and controls on products.
"We believe that the figures do not add up and that this agreement cannot be signed (...) it is about Europe's consistency and a Europe that protects its agriculture and its producers," Macron told reporters.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category