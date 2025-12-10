By ‌Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Intel lost ‍its ‌challenge against a 376 million euros ($438 million) EU antitrust fine ⁠imposed two years ago ‌for thwarting rivals but gained some solace as Europe's second-highest court slashed the penalty by a third on Wednesday.

The European Commission, which ⁠acts as the EU competition enforcer, handed out the fine in 2023 ​after the tribunal threw out its earlier ‌penalty of 1.06 billion ⁠euros imposed in 2009 for blocking Advanced Micro Devices.

The 376 million euro fine concerned payments made by Intel to ​HP, Acer and Lenovo to halt or delay rival products between November 2002 and December 2006.

Such payments are known as naked restrictions and are generally frowned on ​by regulators.

"The ‍General Court upholds ​the Commission's 2023 decision against Intel but reduces the fine by approximately 140 million euros," the Luxembourg-based tribunal said.

Judges said a 237 million euro fine is a more appropriate reflection of the gravity and duration of the infringement at ⁠issue.

They pointed to the relatively limited number of computers affected by Intel's restrictions and ​the 12-month gap separating some of those anti-competitive practices.

The Commission and Intel can appeal to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest, on points of ‌law.

The case is T-1129/23 Intel Corporation v Commission.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Louise Rasmussen and Frances Kerry)