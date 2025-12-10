Finance
Volkswagen to decide on 160 billion euro investment budget, Handelsblatt reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's supervisory board is set to decide on Thursday how the German carmaker will allocate a five-year investment budget of about 160 billion euros ($186 billion), Handelsblatt cited people familiar with the matter as saying on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8591 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Madeline Chambers)
