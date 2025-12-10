(Adds ‌blog post)

ONE BITCOIN BULL ‌HAS CUT THEIR FORECAST AS "COLD BREEZE" BLOWS

Standard Chartered, one of the staunchest bitcoin advocates, has cut its price forecasts for 2025 and 2026 ⁠in half, underscoring the severity of the selloff in crypto markets.

Geoff Kendrick, ​the global head of digital assets research at ‌the bank, said on Tuesday ⁠he now expects bitcoin prices around $100,000 by the end of 2025 and $150,000 by the end of next year, both ​half of his previous estimates.

The rethink reflects a shift in expected demand, with future buying likely to be driven mainly by exchange-traded funds rather than by companies adding bitcoin to ​their ‍balance sheets, he said. ​Many bitcoin holding companies now trade at a discount to the value of their crypto assets.

Kendrick still believes bitcoin can reach $500,000, but only by 2030, marking a two‑year delay from his earlier call.

The recalibration from one of the biggest bitcoin bulls ⁠underlines the depth of the price slide and the sharp deterioration in sentiment, which could ​raise further questions about the crypto industry.

Kendrick, however, said his sense was this was "not a crypto winter, just a cold breeze."

