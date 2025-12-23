Home > Headlines > EU plans stricter controls on plastic imports to help struggling recyclers
Headlines

EU plans stricter controls on plastic imports to help struggling recyclers

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The European Union will introduce stricter rules for imports of plastics, the European Commission said on Tuesday, as it attempts to help European recycling plants that are struggling to compete with cheaper imports.

Europe's plastics-recycling industry has lost more capacity in 2025 than in any previous year, with low-cost plastic imports and high energy costs driving plant closures in countries including the Netherlands, according to industry group Plastics Recyclers Europe.

A particular concern is that cheap virgin plastic - new material made from raw fossil fuels, rather than recycled plastic made from used materials - is being mislabelled as recycled, putting local recyclers at a disadvantage as their recycled plastic cannot compete on price.

The European Commission, the EU executive body, said it would propose legal changes in the first half of 2026 to require stricter documentation for imports of recycled plastics. Another proposal will create separate customs codes for recycled and virgin plastics, to make it easier to track imports.

"The recycling sector is facing high energy costs, low and unpredictable prices for virgin plastic (linked to oil prices) and competition from imports of cheap plastics (often virgin plastics wrongly claimed to be recycled)," the Commission said in a document setting out the plans.

Other measures will include EU audits of recycling plants, including outside of Europe, and support for laboratories to run control checks on whether shipments of recycled plastic are genuine.

Brussels will also consider whether it is necessary to introduce trade measures. An EU import surveillance task force will monitor plastics imports during 2026, the Commission said.

The EU has already imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese PET plastic - the type used to make bottles - to address imports which Brussels said were so cheap they forced EU companies to sell at a loss to compete.

Six European countries, including France, Spain and the Netherlands, asked the EU last month to take further action against imports of low-quality recycled plastics which they said were being sold at heavily discounted prices.

The EU also proposed rules specifying how chemically recycled products can count towards EU requirements for products to include recycled materials.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Related Posts
Lebanon denies any army link to Hezbollah after Israeli strike
Lebanon denies any army link to Hezbollah after Israeli strike
Biathlon-Norway's Botn turns to Bjoerndalen for help dealing with 'ugly' medical condition
Biathlon-Norway's Botn turns to Bjoerndalen for help dealing with 'ugly' medical condition
Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem
Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem
Two men found guilty of UK plot to kill hundreds of Jews as IS fears grow
Two men found guilty of UK plot to kill hundreds of Jews as IS fears grow
Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up
Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up
Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow, TASS cites foreign ministry
Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow, TASS cites foreign ministry
Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration
Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Israeli defence minister says no plan to resettle Gaza after hinting at one
Israeli defence minister says no plan to resettle Gaza after hinting at one
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says
Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says
EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs
EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says several draft documents ready after Miami talks

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says several draft documents ready after Miami talks

Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget

Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget

Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London

Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London

UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests

UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests

WhatsApp complains about restrictions in Russia after reported slowdown

WhatsApp complains about restrictions in Russia after reported slowdown

Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts

Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts

Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump

Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump

Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

Russia and US discussed 'irritants' in relationship, key issues unresolved, Interfax reports

Russia and US discussed 'irritants' in relationship, key issues unresolved, Interfax reports

INSIGHT-Why the boss of a Russian defence factory set fire to himself on Red Square

INSIGHT-Why the boss of a Russian defence factory set fire to himself on Red Square

Cricket-England to probe reports of excessive drinking during Ashes break

Cricket-England to probe reports of excessive drinking during Ashes break

View All Headlines Posts