U.S. demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States government has demanded that the European Union exempts the U.S. from obligations under the bloc's methane emissions law on oil and gas imports until 2035, a U.S. government document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.
The document, circulated to EU member countries' governments, said that in the absence of a "full repeal" of the EU law, the United States proposed that the EU should "delay requiring U.S. emissions data reporting under the EUMR [EU methane regulation] until October 2035".
