By ‌Kate Abnett and Susanna Twidale

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Union ‍will not ‌exempt Britain from its CO2 emissions fee on imported goods ⁠until the two sides link ‌their carbon markets, the bloc's climate chief said on Wednesday.

British industries had hoped to get a temporary exemption from the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) ⁠while the carbon market linkage negotiations are underway.

The UK government has said the ​EU levy will cost its industry 800 million pounds ‌a year.

EU Climate Commissioner Wopke ⁠Hoekstra said Britain would not be exempted from the carbon border levy until its carbon market was linked to the EU's - ​a process officials say could take more than a year.

"We're not exempting anyone, but the moment we will be fully linking those two, it is likely that there will be an ​exemption ‍at that point in ​time," he said.

The UK Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hoekstra said Brussels was aware the UK government "would have ... liked a different order to this whole set of events".

"But that is something unfortunately we cannot change," Hoekstra said, adding that ⁠the EU would work constructively with the UK to link the carbon markets.

The EU CBAM will ​start imposing fees on the bloc's imports of goods including steel and cement from January. But companies have until a September 2027 deadline to buy CBAM certificates to cover ‌their 2026 emissions and submit them to the EU.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Susanna Twidale; editing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Louise Heavens)