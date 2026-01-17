Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 17, 2026
Last updated: January 17, 2026
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Union is moving to phase out Chinese‑made equipment from the zone's critical infrastructure, barring companies such as Huawei and ZTE from telecom networks, solar systems and security scanners, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
