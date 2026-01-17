Monzo to give outgoing CEO TS Anil expanded role after investor backlash, FT ...

Monzo's Leadership Changes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Monzo will give TS Anil an expanded role when he steps down as chief executive of the British mobile bank next month, conceding to top shareholders who had rebelled after his departure was announced, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Monzo declined to comment to Reuters on the newspaper report, which cited two people it did not name who were familiar with the discussions.

The bank said in October that Anil would step down in February after almost six years as CEO, and be replaced by former Google executive Diana Layfield.

Background on TS Anil's Departure

Monzo initially planned for Anil to move into an advisory role and leave the board, but after talks with shareholders, Monzo now intends to keep him on with a broader remit, the FT said.

Shareholder Influence on Leadership Decisions

Anil’s exact role and title have not been finalised and he is likely to retain a board seat, the report said.

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)