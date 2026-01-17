Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 17, 2026
Last updated: January 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 17, 2026
Last updated: January 17, 2026
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Monzo will give TS Anil an expanded role when he steps down as chief executive of the British mobile bank next month, conceding to top shareholders who had rebelled after his departure was announced, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Monzo declined to comment to Reuters on the newspaper report, which cited two people it did not name who were familiar with the discussions.
The bank said in October that Anil would step down in February after almost six years as CEO, and be replaced by former Google executive Diana Layfield.
Monzo initially planned for Anil to move into an advisory role and leave the board, but after talks with shareholders, Monzo now intends to keep him on with a broader remit, the FT said.
Anil’s exact role and title have not been finalised and he is likely to retain a board seat, the report said.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
An advisory role is a position in which an individual provides expert advice and guidance to an organization or its leadership, without being directly involved in day-to-day operations.
Explore more articles in the Finance category