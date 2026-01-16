Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Belron, a leader in automotive glass replacement, is in early stage talks with bankers for a 24 billion euro ($27.84 billion) stock market listing, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the situation.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Belron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.8620 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)
