Plans for combustion engine car ban in EU off the table, Bild reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Plans to impose an outright ban on selling new cars with combustion engines in the European Union have been abandoned, Germany's Bild newspaper cited a senior EU parliamentarian as saying on Thursday.
Instead, there will be more flexible rules to achieve a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of cars, Manfred Weber, president of the EPP, the largest party in European parliament, told Bild.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)
