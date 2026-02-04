Estonia detains ship heading for Russia suspected of smuggling
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Estonia has detained a Bahamian-flagged ship suspected of smuggling from Ecuador to Russia, though it's not under EU sanctions.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Estonia's Tax and Customs Board said late on Tuesday it had detained a container ship sailing under the Bahamian flag in Estonia's internal waters that may be linked to smuggling from Ecuador.
The ship was en route from Ecuador to St. Petersburg in Russia and is not part of the Russian shadow fleet nor is it subject to European Union sanctions, authorities said in a statement.
