Husqvarna CEO says tariffs now 'part of doing business,' expects more price hikes
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Husqvarna's CEO views tariffs as a business norm, leading to price hikes. Consumer demand stabilizes in North America, with strategies to mitigate tariff impacts.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Husqvarna's CEO Glen Instone said on Wednesday trade tariffs are now "part of doing business" and that the Swedish garden gear maker would need to continue passing higher costs on to customers if the measures remain in place.
"We had to pass price increases through last year. And if tariffs continue, we need to continue having price increases through," Instone told Reuters.
The CEO also said consumer demand in North America has stabilised at a lower level, with delayed purchase or wait-and-see type behaviour during a period of weak sentiment.
"Tariff exposure that is more apparent in the US is probably causing more consumer questions, delayed purchases and therefore negative consumer sentiment. It does seem to be a little bit more positive in Europe", Instone added.
Husqvarna had tariff exposure of about 375 million Swedish crowns ($42.15 million) last year and offset part of the impact through price increases, supply route changes and switching suppliers.
($1 = 8.8970 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Jesus Calero; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
