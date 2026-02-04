Henkel to buy specialty coatings company Stahl for 2.1 billion euros
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
February 4, 2026
February 4, 2026
Henkel buys Stahl for €2.1 billion, boosting its Adhesive Technologies. Wendel receives €1.2 billion, marking a significant return on investment.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Persil-owner Henkel said on Wednesday it agreed to buy specialty coatings company Stahl for 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion) from Stahl Group.
The deal will be formally signed following completion of Stahl's mandatory works council consultation processes, the German company said.
French private equity firm Wendel, Stahl Group's majority shareholder, said it would receive 1.2 billion euros from the transaction, around 6.6 times its total investment in the company since it acquired its stake in 2006.
"Together with the recently announced intention to acquire ATP Adhesive Systems, we have agreed to two significant M&A projects, adding up close to one billion euros of sales and substantially advancing the growth potential for our (...) Adhesive Technologies business," Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel said in a press release.
Stahl employs around 1,700 employees and generated adjusted sales of around 725 million euros in 2025.
($1 = 0.8457 euros)
(Reporting by Linda Pasquini qnd Jakob Van Calster, Editing by Louise Heavens)
