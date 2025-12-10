LONDON, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young (EY) ‍and ‌two of its member firms are ⁠being ‌investigated for due process failures that led to the unauthorised ⁠issuance of auditor reports, Britain's accounting watchdog ​said on Wednesday.

The reports ‌were issued ⁠to unnamed entities without proper approval from a senior statutory ​auditor, a spokesperson for the Financial Reporting Council said.

EY, one of the world's "Big ​Four" ‍leading accounting ​and consulting networks, said it had informed the companies involved, checked the audit files and found that no financial ⁠adjustments or changes to audit opinions were ​required.

The firm was not immediately available for further comment.

