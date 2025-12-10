UK watchdog probes EY over unauthorised auditor reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young (EY) and two of its member firms are being investigated for due process failures that led to the unauthorised issuance of auditor reports, Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday.
The reports were issued to unnamed entities without proper approval from a senior statutory auditor, a spokesperson for the Financial Reporting Council said.
EY, one of the world's "Big Four" leading accounting and consulting networks, said it had informed the companies involved, checked the audit files and found that no financial adjustments or changes to audit opinions were required.
The firm was not immediately available for further comment.
